SMYTH, Lynn Carter, 76, of Manquin, Va., passed away on June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Smyth Jr.; parents, Linwood and Juanita Carter; and sister, Nita Rivers. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Mann (Beau), Jackie Conger (Fred) and Madonna Blackburn (Ron); her brother, Wayne Carter (Sharon); as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services will be private. For condolences see www.blileys.com.View online memorial
