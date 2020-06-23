SNAVELY, Janet Carolyn, on June 20, 2020, peacefully rejoined her loving family in God's joyful and eternal light. Carolyn was born May 29, 1953 in Maryville, Tennessee to then-Air Force Staff Sergeant Willard Smith Greer and Lilly Olene Houser. In her early years, Carolyn moved with her Air Force family across the United States and Canada, finally settling in Bristol, Tennessee when her father retired. Carolyn was an accomplished pianist in her youth, participating in regional student and individual performances. She graduated from Sullivan Central High School in the class of 1971. Carolyn was a 36 year employee of Henrico County, Virginia. She worked in the Accounting Division throughout her long, faithful years of exemplary service. She was active in various community and professional organizations, taught Sunday school and supported charitable campaigns such as the Henrico County Christmas Mother. Carolyn was a good and generous person, dearly loved by many beyond her immediate family members. Throughout her illness, Carolyn's courage and cheerfulness were an inspiration to everyone around her. Her countless friends and her many co-workers at Henrico County have been a lifelong treasure and strength for her. Their prayers and remembrances throughout Carolyn's illness were a source of joy in a time of trial. The loss of her presence among us grieves us all and we will miss her deeply. She is survived by her daughter, Tarina E. Gill (Tim); granddaughters, Myah and Avah; daughter, Jessica N. Snavely; and grandson, Gideon; and former spouse, James M. Snavely, father of her two daughters. According to her wishes, Carolyn will be buried close by her parents at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tennessee. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Henrico County Christmas Mother, the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.View online memorial
