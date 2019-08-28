SNEAD, Brian Douglas Sr., had his last at bat on August 24, 2019. Brian was preceded in death by his parents, William R. Snead and Lilly T. Snead; and his brother, Billy Snead. He is survived by his wife, Sue Rhea Snead; children, Brian Douglas Snead Jr. (Linda), Brent Snead and Brandon Snead (Misty); grandchildren, Derek Peay (Shana), Casey Peay (Jordyn), Zack (Colleen), Brant, McKayla, Braxton, Chad, Brady and Brooklyn; and great-granddaughter, Harper Peay. Brian is also survived by his sister, Pat Marshall (Jack); and twin sister, Brenda Crostic (Ray); sisters-in-law, Evelyn Snead and Linda Rhea (Charlie Long); brother-in-law, Mick Rhea (Jane); numerous nieces and nephews and several devoted family members and friends. Brian taught Sunday school for 46 wonderful years at Parkview/Patterson Avenue Baptist Church. Being a part of this church and serving the Lord was a major part of Brian's life for 70 years. He was the owner of Blackburn Mattress and Box Spring for 29 years. Brian served the needs of many Richmond families by creating beds and upholstering furniture. He was an avid lover of cars, especially Mopar. For Brian's last at bat, he was found safe at home by his Lord and Savior. The family would like to thank VCU Massey Cancer Center and all of the wonderful nurses and staff for the love and care they provided over the last four years. A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at Movement Church, 4301 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23221. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.