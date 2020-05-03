SNEAD, George "Chip" Hatcher Jr., passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on April 23, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Va. on November 16, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. George Hatcher Snead and Anne Ross Snead. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in Sociology. Chip worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia for several years, then various positions in sales until his retirement. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife and best friend, Sherry; his sisters, Betsy Holloway and husband, Tom, Margaret Smith and husband, Lloyd; his nephew, Channing Holloway; niece, Melissa Lodge and husband, Christian; nephews, Alex Smith and wife, Jessica, and Robert Smith; sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Crawford; brother-in-law, Brent Crawford and wife, Debbie; and nephew, Justin Crawford. Chip was an avid reader who loved history and was well read in the Civil War. If you happened to take a day trip with him, the time it took was often determined by the number of historical markers along the way! He was a special person and a lot of fun to be with. Chip enjoyed nothing more than a friendly, political discussion with friends and being with his family during all the fun times together. He was intellectually curious and true to himself, always genuine and forthright. He loved the beach and being on the water with his wife and dogs, Becky and Tommy. Chip was a loving and devoted husband, who will be so greatly missed by all those who loved him. Arrangements to be announced at a later date.View online memorial
