SNEAD, Harold Douglas (Deek), 64, of Kinsale, Va., passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Snead (Ve); and his brother, Donald N. Snead. He is survived by his brothers, Thomas A. Snead (Dana) of Sandy Hook, Va., James E. Snead Jr. (Tommie) of Midlothian, Va.; nieces and nephews, Jeanne S. Billings (Ron), Timothy A. Snead, Anna S. Bryant (Parker), Laura A. Snead (Scott), James E. Snead III (Rachael); several great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Hank, Maureen, Martha, Mary, Mike and Linda; stepdaughter, Crystal Parsley. Doug loved all things that had to do with water; boating, fishing, hanging out with friends and drinking his beloved Early Times. The family will receive friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 4 to 5 p.m., where a Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Doug's name to The Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607.View online memorial
