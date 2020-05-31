SNEAD, Mary Evelyn, 86, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert "Bobby" E. Snead; and son, Robert E. Snead, Jr. "Eddie". She is survived by daughter, Kathy Coalson (Brian); son, Michael Snead; granddaughter, Kristen Brown (Ethan) of Austin, Texas; great-grandson, Julian Brown; brother, Clarence Willis (Jean) of Cumberland, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church and was active for years with Centerville Rescue Squad. She was a homemaker and a loving, faithful mother. Mary loved traveling with Bobby and playing golf at the Richmond Country Club. The family wishes to give special thanks to all the staff at Westport for all their love and kindness shown. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 1706 St. Matthews Lane, Richmond, Va. 23233 or www.mystmatthews.org.View online memorial
