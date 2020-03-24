SNEAD, MILTON "JEW"

SNEAD, Mr. Milton Jerome "Jew," 65, of Henrico, Va., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Milton retired from the trucking and taxi service business. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert James Snead and Mary Elizabeth Snead; sister, Hazel Carter (James); mother-in-law, Nazilee Dabney. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Evelyn Deloris Snead; son, Elvin "Terell" Snead of Henrico, Va.; father-in-law, Robert Dabney; four sisters, Ruth Kenny (Wesley), Mattie Tankersley (Henry), Rachel Snead and Judy Snead (Charles); two brothers, Roger and Rodney Snead; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews; and a devoted friend and business associate, Ali Baniyasein. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Emmaus Baptist Church, 2104 Sandy Hook Rd., Goochland, Va. 23063. Reverend Tommy Fleming, pastor and eulogist. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
