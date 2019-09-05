SNEAD, Nicholas Miles "Nick," 38, of Wrightsville Beach, N.C., rode his last wave on September 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Vivian Snead; and by his maternal grandparents, Peter and Mary Kain. He is survived by his parents, Mitch and Nancy Snead; and siblings, Jason Snead and Kristin (Cay), Nathan Snead and Stephanie (Ella, Nancy and Anne Mitchell), Jocelyn Snead Pullen and Doug (Marin, Clara and Anderson). Nick is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. His faithful dog, Ruby V was always at his heels. Nick was a graduate of Manchester High School and University of North Carolina Wilmington. Nick was a generous, loving, adventurous young man who had countless friends. Growing up he loved being with his siblings, cousins and friends. He relished time at The Cottage, his grandparents' beach house. Clearly he had salt water in his veins from a young age. His passion for surfing grew and led him to travel all over the east and west coasts, and Central and South America in search of the perfect wave. Numerous people will benefit from Nick's generous donation of his organs. His family is honored by this selfless expression. Nick's life will be celebrated with a Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to wavesforwater.org. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial