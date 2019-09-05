SNEAD, NICHOLAS

Richmond, VA (23219)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.