SNEAD, OTIS

SNEAD, Mr. Otis, 54, of Crozier, Va., departed this life Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Lena Snead; siblings, James Carroll and Carolyn Jenkins; and his wife, Karen. He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his loving and devoted children, Rashida, Kevin, Alexis, Joseph and Joshua; grandson, Javion; brothers, Cecil (Valarie) Carroll and Irvin (Cheryl) Snead; sisters, Carrie Carroll, Rosa (William) Allen, Linda (James) Pryor, Shirley (Carlisle) Fleming, Lena Trotter, Carolyn Beaudion and Cynthia Snead; brother-in-law, Thomas Jenkins; sister-in-law, Jean Staples-Fluellen; aunts, Lois Henson, Mary and Theresa Snead; godson, Marquis Allen; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. Due to the current public health crisis, the family will hold a private funeral service and a public memorial will be held at a later date.View online memorial
