SNEED, JESSE

SNEED, Jesse J., 64, of Richmond, Va., departed this life April 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marie A. Knight-Sneed; mother, Cora Sneed; daughter, Cherie Sneed; son, Clee Sanders; seven stepchildren, among them, Nicole Knight; two sisters, Ann Curtis and Carolyn Davis; two brothers, Bobby Sneed and Nick Barnes; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. Interment Selma Memorial Gardens, Selma, N.C.

