SNEIDE, Larry John, Lt. USN (Ret.), passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born March 28, 1943, in Astoria, Oregon, where his father was stationed in the USCG. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Verna Sneide; and his son, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Joan, of 54 years; and son, Mark. He has five siblings, Carol Stebner, Duluth, Minn., Kathy Sneide Jones, Mesa, Ariz., Steve (Janice) Sneide of Proctor, Minn., Paul (Pam) Sneide of Proctor, Minn., Karen (Brian) Hedman of Minneapolis, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews of which he was very proud. He served in the U.S. Navy, rising from Seaman Recruit to Mustang Lieutenant. He retired on the 28th of February 1987 after serving 25 years. In retirement, he held numerous management positions. Mr. Sneide was a member of Petersburg Lodge No. 15 A.F. & A.M. and was also a member of the ACCA Shriners in Richmond. Internment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. The family is being served by the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
