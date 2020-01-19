SNELLING, Ann Marie Cusano, 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away of a sudden illness on January 16, 2020, with her family by her side. Ann Marie was born in Waltham, Mass., on May 31, 1947, and lived part of her life there. Ann Marie also lived in Portland, Maine, and spent most her adult life in Mechanicsville, Va. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Norman J. Snelling of Mechanicsville, Va.; her son, Robert A. Gentile Jr. (Melinda) of Bangor, Maine; along with her stepchildren, Donna Linstrom (Peter), David Snelling (Dannielle). She is also survived by her sister, Marcella (Marci) Cusano; and brothers, Michael Cusano, David Cusano, Raymond Cusano and Joseph Cusano; along with nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Throughout her years in Mechanicsville, Ann Marie always enjoyed the comfort of her devoted pet dog, "Mikey," a Yorkie/Maltese. Ann Marie was employed for many years as an administrative assistant at Honeywell, Boston Scientific and later at the AMF Reece Corporation based in Mechanicsville, Va. The entire family would like to gratefully acknowledge the magnificent caregiving, comfort and support provided to Ann Marie by the entire Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Mechanicsville, Va., hospital staff during her treatment. Additionally, they extend their gratitude to all her neighbors and friends in Mechanicsville, for their tremendous support and love throughout the years; and especially during this difficult time. They were always there for Ann and Norman!! A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va., where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services.View online memorial
