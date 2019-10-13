SNIDOW, WILLIAM "BILL" SR.

SNIDOW, William Weaver "Bill" Sr., 81, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Bond "Betty" Snidow; and daughter, Terry Elizabeth Dodge. He is survived by his son, Bill Snidow and his wife, Kristen Calleja; son-in-law, Jeff Dodge; and grandchildren, Jacob Snidow, Elizabeth Snidow and Alex Dodge. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech, a member of Corps Cadets and after a short military service, he had a long career as a civil engineer with American Tobacco. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. at give.vt.edu.View online memorial