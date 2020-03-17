SNIPES, Danny Lynn, age 62, was called to his Heavenly home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal D. Snipes; and his father, Linwood C. Snipes; and stepfather, Elmer "Bud" Blackard. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Blackard; children, Benjamin D. Snipes, Danielle L. Robertson (Rickey Jr.), Katherine S. Franklin (Andrew); and their mother, Denease; grandchildren, Tristan Snipes, Aiden Enroughty-Snipes, Grace Robertson and Trenten Franklin; brothers, Anthony Keith Snipes Sr. (Carolyn), David A. Snipes; nephew, Anthony K. Snipes Jr. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, March 17 (today), from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chesterfield Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at 12 noon in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massey Cancer Center.View online memorial
