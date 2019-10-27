SNIPES, James Louis, departed this life October 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Thelma Snipes. He is survived by two daughters, Dorothy McGhee Hines (Robert) of Spring Lake, N.C., Teresa Snipes-Scott (James) of N. Chesterfield; son, James Anthony Snipes, Danville, Va.; three sisters, Mary Armstead, Hampton, Va., Geneva Brown of Los Angeles, Calif., Mildred Chambers (Haywood); granddaughter, Alicia; five grandsons, Robert, Alonza, Aaron, Che and Anthony; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, among them, a special lunch buddy, Minister Fay McKay. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 2600 Gravel Hill Rd., Richmond, Va. 23225. Interment, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 12 noon in Floral Hill Memorial Gardens, 1665 South Boston Rd., Ringgold, Va. 24586.View online memorial