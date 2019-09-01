SNODGRASS, Josh, 45, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17, 2019, surrounded by his family, of metastatic colon cancer. He is survived by his wife, Shannon; his mother, Susan (Rick); and his sisters, Tiffany (Jeremy) and Nicole (Michelle); and his sister-in-law, Kelly; and his brother-in-law, Chris. He is also survived by his mothers-in-law, Anita and Claire; and loving nieces and nephews, Ethan, Lauren, Maddie, Piercen, Drake, Maverick and Venice. Josh loved life! He had an infectious smile and could make you laugh in a heartbeat. He also loved to cook, where he swept the family Top Chef cooking competition every year. He was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he looked forward to the season opener. He loved the Howard Stern Show and Elliot in the Morning, and would listen as he prepped for the day. What else can we say about Josh, he loved openly and without fear, he showed that he loved his family, all of friends and his brothers and he loved each day as if it were his last. We hope to all learn from Josh. These past two years have been tough on everyone. Josh deserved a little "hell yea" and a big hug from all of us. A memorial ceremony will be held at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, on Friday, September 6, at 2 p.m., where Josh's family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m.View online memorial