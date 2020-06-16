SNOW, Neal Swanson Jr., 84, of Powhatan, Va., passed away June 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy White Snow; parents, Neal Sr. and Vera Beverly Snow; and brother, Dale Snow. He is survived by his children, Roger Snow (Jean) and Kathy Snow Gibson (Steve); grandchildren, William James Snow (Nicole), Pamela Snow Sadler (Trey), Brian Neal Snow (Marie Casey), Kevin Neal Gibson (Elizabeth) and Justin Kirk Gibson (Ashley); 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie Dillard (Ralph Dillard); brother, Kenny Snow (Sandy); and numerous nieces and nephews. Neal is a graduate of Manchester High School and served in the Virginia National Guard from 1954 to 1957. He worked for Virginia Power as a draftsman for a number of years, but his true love was driving for Blue and Gray Trucking. He loved old Western movies, bluegrass music, chocolate and dancing at the Manchester Moose Lodge. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing at Buggs Island Lake. Services will be private. Interment in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Neal Snow Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.