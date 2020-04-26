SNOWA, Alma Cree, entered Heaven on April 22, 2020, from Lakewood, a retirement community in Richmond, Va. She was born in Newport News, Va., on September 15, 1921, to the late James and Daisy Cree. Alma grew up in North Carolina and had been a vibrant resident of Richmond, Va., for over 75 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Linwood Snowa Sr.; two sisters, three brothers and one grandson. She is survived by her two sons, Henry Linwood Snowa Jr. (Jeanne) and James Douglas Snowa; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of loving nephews, nieces and extended family. Alma enjoyed painting, reading, puzzles, stamp collecting, playing bridge and communicating with others via email and playing computer games. Alma was a committed first responder for many years with the West End Volunteer Rescue Squad. She was also a dedicated member of First Baptist Church, Richmond and one of its first women to be elected deacon. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Lakewood Community, VBH Foundation, 3961 Stillman Parkway, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. A memorial service will be held at a later date, pending the release of current restrictions.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…