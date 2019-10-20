SNOWA, James Douglas "J.D." Jr., departed this life on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia, at 38 years of age. His mother, Jean Rose Snowa, preceded him in death. Surviving are his father, James D. Snowa Sr.; sister, Katheryne Jean Snowa; and his grandmother, Alma Cree Snowa. He is also survived by his uncles and aunts, Leslie and Becky Rose, Debbye and Tim Silva, Lin and Jeanne Snowa and their children; and his aunt, Isabel Rose; and his uncle, Fred Rose. J.D. was a lifelong resident of Richmond. He was a graduate of Trinity Episcopal School and Virginia Commonwealth University. His interests as an adult included painting and raising fresh water fish. The family will receive friends at the visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236.View online memorial
