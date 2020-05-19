SNOWDEN, EVELYN "NANA"

SNOWDEN, Evelyn Laverne Croft "Nana," passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 16, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Snowden Koogler (Jay Marks); granddaughter, Brandi Snowden Madison (Brian Madison); grandson, Christopher Travis Koogler (Jessica Koogler); great-grandchildren, Brandon Kyle and Lindsay Brianne Madison; sister-in-law, Arlene Wyatt; and beloved cousins, Elaine Schools and Eliza Myrick. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, James Edward Snowden "Jim"; her son, Edward Allen Snowden; and close friend, Jerry Critcher. She attended Chester Baptist Church and was an Order of the Eastern Star Chester Chapter member. She was also a member of the Crater Antique car club. Anyone who knew Laverne knows that she mostly loved time with her family and friends, she loved the beach and time at Nags Head. She also loved doing her crossword puzzles every day and she loved her frogs around the garden. We will miss her Hallmark cards for every occasion with special words underlined and meaningful words added. A beautiful lady full of grace, kindness and generosity! A private funeral service will be held at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A private interment will be held in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. Condolences may registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found