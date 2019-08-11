SNUKALS, Arnold "Arnie" Beryl, 63, of Richmond, passed away suddenly due to a swimming accident on August 9, 2019. Arnie was born in Richmond, on November 23, 1955, the son of Romayne Meyer and William Snukals. He was preceded in death by his parents. Arnie attended Mary Munford Elementary School, Albert Hill Middle School and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1974. He was a standout athlete in high school, earning All-Metro honors in baseball as a catcher and a varsity letter for basketball. He earned a baseball scholarship from the University of Virginia, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 1978. After graduating from UVA, Arnie attended T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond, where he met his wife, Beverly, graduating in 1981. Arnie began his law practice with Craig Cooley, who was his high school teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School. Later, he joined the Chesterfield County Attorney's Office and then the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Arnie continued his practice at Duane and Shannon where he became a partner. Arnie will always be remembered for his infectious sense of humor, his love and devotion for his family, his appreciation for his friends and his ability to face every adversity with peace, grace and dignity. Throughout his life, you could find him cheering on his son's baseball teams, playing golf and basketball with his colleagues and friends, swimming laps at the pool, sitting behind home plate with his brother at Flying Squirrels games, and, with his wife, adoring their new grandson. Arnie demanded nothing, but gave everything of himself, inspiring everyone he encountered to be a better person. Arnie is survived by his wife, the Honorable Beverly Warner Snukals of Richmond; son, William Dixon Snukals (Alexandra) of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandson, Warner Lee Snukals of Raleigh; brother, David Jacob Snukals (Lee) of Richmond; sister, Carol McCallum (Lee); cousin, Arlynn Joffe (Mark) of Bethesda, Maryland; Aaron Snukals (Beverly) of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Dudley Thomas Warner (Cheryl) of Rocklin, California; niece, Dara Warner of Rocklin, California; and nephew, Devin Warner of Moraga, California. The Snukals family would like to express their deep appreciation to Arnie's caregivers for the past 10 years: Eugenia, Kurtress, Oscar and Tyler. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Cannon Memorial Chapel, University of Richmond. There will be a private burial in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org.View online memorial