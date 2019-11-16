SNYDER, Joann, 66, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on November 11, 2019, after a long courageous battle with ALS. She is survived by her husband, Wellford Snyder; two sons, John Mills (Angie), James Mills (Terri); six grandchildren; sister, Beverly Hicks (Norris); and brother, James Brookman (Joyce). A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 4500 Turner Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ALSA.org or to TeamGleason.org.View online memorial