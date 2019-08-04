SNYDER, Kathy D., 62, of Varina, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruby Snyder; brothers, Roger and Raymond; and sister, Linda Monger. She is survived by her loving life partner of 45 years, Johnny Walker; brothers, Ray and Mike Snyder; sister, Betty Gravatt; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, where a funeral service will be held the following day in the chapel at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial