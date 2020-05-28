SNYDER, STUART JR.

SNYDER, Stuart Kenneth Jr., 73, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020. Kenny was dearly loved by his wife, Susan Cosby Snyder; daughters, Donna Tinsley (Kenny) and Lisa Bandy (Howard); daughter-in-law, Sue W. Snyder; granddaughters, Ashley Snyder, Tiffany Plewa (Trevor), Lexi Tinsley; grandson, J.R. Tinsley; several great-grandchildren; and niece, Stacey Deschamps and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart Snyder Sr. and Helen Snyder; son, Stuart Snyder III; brother, Norman Snyder; and nephew, Jeffery Snyder. Kenny served as a sergeant in the Air Force until honorably discharged. He retired from Exxon Mobil, where he served as president of the Virginia Exxon Oil Workers Union for many years. His consummate work ethic flowed into his personal life and he fondly became known as Mr. Fix-It. He loved spending time in Lewisetta fishing on his boat, "Hickorynut" with family and friends. He will be remembered for his constant laughter while trying to tell a joke, his big smile and willingness to share his time, knowledge and skill to help anyone. He was the epitome of a real friend. Later years robbed him of his stamina yet gave him a gentleness we came to appreciate. During this time, it allowed family and friends to show him a small measure of kindness he had long shown to all of us. The family would like to thank Grace Hospice staff and Steve Disalvio, nurse, for his tender care and caregivers, Arnesha Archer, Juliane Hicks, Maria Booker and Stephanie Martin. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …