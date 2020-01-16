SO, Ya Mun, 90, of Hopewell, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born in South Korea on October 13, 1929, to the late Pan Sul Kim and Ssi Pak. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bong Song So. Mrs. So held a deep love of Christ and her family. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and made great sacrifices to be sure that her family was cared for and loved. She is survived by her children, Sun Im So-Yi, Sun Hui So-Shin (Tong Chun Shin), Sun Sok So (Shin Hui), Sun Bun So Bergeret (Gregory) and Sun Pil Simon So (Michelle); 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 1769 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, with Pastor Paul Christian and Pastor Chong Ku Chon presiding. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family would like to extend their thanks to Encompass Hospice, Encompass Inpatient Rehab, Encompass Health, John Randolph Medical Center ICU, Chippenham Hospital ICU and the staff of Southside Regional Medical Center for their dedicated care of Mrs. So. A very special thanks to Dr. Manu R. Gadani, her primary care physician, and his staff, who provided her excellent care over the years with which Mom was able to enjoy many more years of life. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
