SOBECKI, Dennis J., 74, of Richmond, Va., originally of Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away on June 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with a short illness. He is survived by his high school love and spouse of 53 years, Barbara; his daughter, Denise Hailey; son-in-law, Shannon; and his adored granddaughter, Shaden. He is also survived by two siblings, Pamela Naviglia (Louis) and Matthew Sobecki (Kathy); his brother-in-law, Nick Lappa (Nancy); and numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jennie Sobecki; and his brother, Mark Sobecki (Lynne). Dennis was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He also spent a decade as Assistant Fire Chief in New Kensington, Pa., before relocating to Richmond, Va. Dennis was a friend to everyone he met -- a true jokester who kept everyone around him laughing. Dennis will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father; a fun-loving grandfather; and a generous, kind-hearted man who truly lived his life putting family before all else. Services to be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Dennis' memory to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.View online memorial
