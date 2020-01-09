SOLOMON, SALLIE

SOLOMON, Mrs. Sallie, age 66, of Richmond, departed this life January 1, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Theresa Ross and Nicole Ross; two sons, Antonio Ross and Kevin Ross; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clarence Ross (Reeshellie) and Alexander Ross; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 12 noon. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Friday.

