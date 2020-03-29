SOMERVILLE, Eunice Waldrop, 95, of Chesterfield County, Va., went to be with the Lord, peacefully in the comfort of her home, on March 22, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Dora Waldrop, Eunice was born on June 20, 1924, the fifth of 10 children in Amelia, Va. She enjoyed life with a kind heart, gentle spirit and good sense of humor. Eunice worked as a Nurse's Aide at Camp Pickett during World War II, attending to wounded Americans returning from war. She moved to Richmond in 1946 and worked at the VA State Industrial Commission in Capital Square and modeled for Miller & Rhoads. Eunice also volunteered as Principal of her church's Vacation Bible School (VBS) and Vice President of her children's Parent Teacher Association (PTA). In 1961, she moved to Chesterfield County, where she was a longtime member of Bethany Place Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by five brothers, all World War II veterans, Frank, Linwood, Henry, Elmer and Thomas Waldrop; and one sister, Bessie W. Buckner. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and instilled Christian beliefs in all four of her surviving children, Linda S. Wright (Darrell), Barbara J. Somerville, Robert Lee Somerville and Anne S. Hilton (Mike); four grandchildren, C.D., Roxanna, Amy and Travis; and seven great-grandchildren, Max, Sofie, Caleb, Carter, Evan, Avery and Emma. She is also survived by her twin sisters, Nancy W. Parrish and Frances W. Clemmons; and brother, James R. Waldrop. Other survivors and loved ones include numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend and neighbor, Kathy Blackburn. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, services will be private and livestreamed at https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9057698, 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Interment will be private in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice, Inc., 3916 Crater Rd., Petersburg, Va. 23805.View online memorial
