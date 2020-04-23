SOMERVILLE, PAMALA

SOMERVILLE, Mrs. Pamala, age 60, of Richmond, departed this life April 20, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Andrea Gray (Davion); one son, Markee White; three grandchildren; one sister, Charlotte Walker; four brothers, Harvey III (Janice), James, Leroy and Michael Churchwell; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Somerville can be viewed Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services private. Interment Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
