SOOKINS, DOLORES

SOOKINS, Mrs. Dolores P., age 89, of Richmond, departed this life October 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by Elwood Sookins Sr.; and one daughter, Carmensita Sookins. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Sookins-Goode (Charles) and Keisha Howard (Michael); one son, Elwood Sookins Jr. (Ellen); 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, John A. Sookins Sr.; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Funeral services will be held Monday, 12 noon at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 1902 Rosewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Michael Moore (pastor), off. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial