SOOKINS, John Sr., age 94, of Richmond, departed this life November 30, 2019. He was a World War II veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances N. Sookins; and one daughter, Francine A. Sookins. He is survived by three daughters, Kinsella Sookins-Reaves (Douglas) of Twinsburg, Ohio, Margaret A. Sookins and Brenda Sookins Wright (Moses); one son, John Sookins Jr. (Pamela); five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Lilian Givens; and other relatives and friends, among them a loving friend and caregiver, Juanita Ann Dandridge. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1902 Rosewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Dr. Michael L. W. Moore, pastor, officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Thursday.