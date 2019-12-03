SORMBERGER, Ellen Elizabeth (Waterbury), 92, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Leslie Sormberger; parents, Lillis and Lloyd Waterbury; brothers, Lloyd Waterbury and Clayton Waterbury. She retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse and was a member of Sycamore Presbyterian Church in Midlothian. Ellen enjoyed Bible study and NASCAR. She loved dogs and engaging in fellowship with her church family. She is survived by her children, Leslie Richard Sormberger, Denise Marie (Sormberger) Prosalik and Mark Lloyd Sormberger; grandchildren, Jonathan Prosalik, Michael Prosalik, Brian Sormberger and Jennifer Sormberger; daughters-in-law, Karen Sullivan and Donna Sormberger; and son-in-law, Tom Prosalik. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sycamore Presbyterian Church in Midlothian. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial