SOROKA, Anne Holt, 90, met her Savior face to face and reunited with the love of her life, Al, on August 18, 2019. Anne was born in Dickson, Tenn., in 1929. Though living in various states and countries, Tennessee forever remained in her heart. She loved her Lord and faithfully served Him in many Baptist churches as a pianist, Sunday school teacher, WMU director or whatever else He led her to do. Anne was a church secretary before meeting and marrying Al in that same church. She then became a devoted military wife and mother who followed him wherever he was sent. Anne is survived by her two daughters, Karen Ivy (Steve) and Susan Engleman (Wray); four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who loved her. Anne's family deeply thanks the home health workers and caregivers who lovingly tended to her so we could keep her at home. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel, where services will be held on Saturday, August 24, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial