SOTH, John Lewis "Goofy," 54, of Chesterfield, passed away October 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Deborah R. Soth; father, Lawrence T. Soth; sister, Twila Gail Wray and her husband, Jim Bob; stepsons, Ricky Hurtt and Michael Nines; niece, Sierra Brown and her husband, Robbie; nephew, Brandon Soth; niece, Ashley Rauch; nephew, Wolf Rauch; and many friends on both sides of the fence. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 18, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236.View online memorial
