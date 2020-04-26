SOULERET, Jean Hulse, age 87, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. She was the cherished wife of William Casimir Souleret III for 66 years whom she preceded in death by two days. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Malcolm and Alice Hulse. She graduated from Mount Lebanon High School and from Pennsylvania College for Women (now Chatham University). She is survived by her children, David Souleret, George and Leslie Souleret, Amy and Brad Johnson and Cindi Nelsen Glasgow. Grandchildren mourning their Tutu are Carrie, Kristen and Chris Rigsby, and Mark Souleret; Nathan, Lenny Marianela, Emily and Tyler Zawacki, Michelle and Travis Jaeger, Kelsey Jean Souleret and fiance, Jose Loya; Alexander, Jaimee and Andy Oberlin and Lindsey Johnson. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Elijah and Emmett Rigsby and Coralie Zawacki; as well as siblings George Hulse, Carole Coll and (Mac) Carter Hulse Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. Beyond raising her children, Mrs. Souleret drove for the Red Cross, volunteered for election polls and led women's discussion groups for Bible Study Fellowship. As a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for much of her time in Richmond, she was a preschool Sunday school teacher for 25 years, directed weddings and sang in the choir. Mrs. Souleret most recently worshipped at Hanover Friends Church. Friends may call on the family at a date yet to be determined, pending the Coronavirus quarantine. Interment will be at St. James Episcopal Church in Exchange, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Samaritan's Purse if so desired.View online memorial
