SOULERET, WILLIAM III

SOULERET, William Casimir III, age 87, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Jean Hulse Souleret for 66 years, who preceded him in death by two days. He was the son of Staff Sergeant William Souleret and his wife, Henrietta, born in Washington, D.C. at Walter Reed Hospital. He was then raised in Pennsylvania after the illness and early death of his father. He graduated from Muncy High School and from The Pennsylvania State University, which he attended on a Navy ROTC scholarship, earning a commission in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve as a Lieutenant Commander. Mr. Souleret worked for Aetna Life & Casualty. He began as a claim representative in Pittsburgh, Pa. Promotions and relocations gave the Souleret family opportunities to live in Altoona, Hartford, Tampa and Richmond. Mr. Souleret retired as the claim department manager of the Commercial Insurance Division in Richmond after a 35-year career. As a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for much of his time in Richmond, Mr. Souleret was a Sunday school superintendent and also taught preschool Sunday school with his wife. He took joy in investing in the community as an active Gideon. Mr. Souleret most recently worshiped at Hanover Friends Church. He is survived by his children, David Souleret, George and Leslie Souleret, Amy and Brad Johnson and Cindi Nelsen Glasgow. Grandchildren mourning their Papa are Carrie, Kristen and Chris Rigsby and Mark Souleret; Nathan, Lenny Marianela, Emily and Tyler Zawacki, Michelle and Travis Jaeger, Kelsey Jean Souleret and fiance, Jose Loya; Alexander, Jaimee and Andy Oberlin and Lindsey Johnson. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Elijah and Emmett Rigsby and Coralie Zawacki; as well as siblings, Anne Mureddu and Jeanne Hartranft; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Lyons and Richard Souleret. Friends may call on the family at a date yet to be determined, pending the Coronavirus quarantine. Interment will be at St. James Episcopal Church in Exchange, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Samaritan's Purse if so desired.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…