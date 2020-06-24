SOURS, Ned. On June 19, 2020, Ned Sours went to be with the Lord. He was a loving husband to Doris W. Sours; a loving father to five children including Steven Sours, Eldridge Sours (Cheri), Vilanna Gaither (Jeff), Kenneth Sours (Karen E.) and Samuel Sours (Karen F.); and a loving grandfather to five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He attended Virginia Tech and earned a degree as a CPA. He worked at Reynolds Metals as a CPA until his retirement at age 62. He was very loved and will be missed dearly. There will be a graveside funeral on June 25, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. The family is being served by the Chester chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers