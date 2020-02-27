SOUTH, Lester Eugene "Gene," died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at The Hermitage in Richmond, Va. Born in Gloucester on October 20, 1932, he was the son of Lester Brown and Emma Chapman South. Gene graduated from RPI (now VCU) with a B.A. in fine arts. After two years of service in the Navy, he joined Miller & Rhoads as a layout artist. He spent most of his career at Miller & Rhoads, where he advanced to Vice President and Director of Newspaper Advertising before his retirement. Gene made many lifelong friends while working at the iconic downtown Richmond store. He thoroughly enjoyed using his many artistic talents while practicing his chosen profession. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Mary South of Richmond and Joyce Purifoy of Mechanicsville. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Tillery of Columbus, Georgia; and his brother, David South and his wife, Marilyn, of Wake; as well as many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed his family very much and, along with sister, Mary, was godparent to their nephew, Kevin South. Gene loved playing bridge and achieved the level of Bridge Life Master when he was 47 years old. He also developed many long term friendships through his bridge groups. There will be a celebration of Gene's life in the chapel at The Hermitage Richmond located at 1600 Westwood Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Hermitage Samaritan Fund. The family is most grateful for the dedicated Hermitage staff and their loving care of Gene over the last three years. The Faulkner Funeral Home, located in Saluda, is handling the funeral arrangements. Tributes can be posted on their website: www.faulknerfuneralhcs.com.View online memorial
