SOUTHERLAND, Bertha E., 85, of Richmond, departed this life December 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by husbands, Carroll S. Skinner and Irving J. Southerland; mother, Rebecca Allen; son, Carl M. Skinner; granddaughter, Michelle Pervall; and brother, Wesley Allen. She is survived by two devoted daughters, Linda Skinner Andrews (Cus) and Avis Skinner Swinson; devoted grandchildren, Travis Skinner (Kim), Iesha Crumble (Lindsey) and Lawanda McLaurin; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
