SOUTHERN, Nathaniel Edward, age 33, of Richmond, Virginia, left us on May 9, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Thelma Southern; father, Ed Southern; sister, Amanda; half-brother, Eddie; as well as many family members and friends. Nate was very involved with Celebration Church and the Love of Jesus Thrift Store, and loved to give of his time and effort to support and help it grow. He truly loved this community and the folks he worked with. A celebration of Nate's life will be held at Celebration Church at a later date.

