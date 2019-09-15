SOVINE, William "Billy" W., age 58, hit his last low fastball out of the park on Friday, September 6, 2019. Billy was born on January 31, 1961, in Huntington, West Virginia to Gary and Carolyn Sovine. He loved to cook and fed everyone he could (best barbecue ever). He loved camping (Pocahontas State Park held a special place in his heart), hunting, fishing, traveling and fastpitch softball, where he coached and mentored many young people. He retired from Dominion Energy after 35 years and was a member of IBEW Local 50. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Chris Sovine; daughter, Kacey Flowers (Paul); two grandchildren, Justin and Lauren Flowers; his mom and dad; his sister, Leslie Turney (Dan); his brothers, David and Jonathan; and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will celebrate Billy's life on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the home of longtime friends, Todd and Kristal Joyner, 308 Thornhill Road, Chester, Va. 23836. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Billy Sovine TDHS Memorial Scholarship Fund (set up at Fidelity), 314 Mae Lane, Wake, Va. 23176. Donations to this scholarship may be made at the memorial service or mailed to the address above. The family would like to thank everyone who assisted in his care, visited and helped us make his last week special. Thank you to the Bottoms family for opening their home to us during Billy's last days. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Va., assisted the family.View online memorial