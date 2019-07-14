SOWDER, David Dee, 94, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2019. He was born at the family home place in Alleghany Springs (Shawsville), Va., on July 29, 1924, and was the sixth of 11 children of Otha A. Sowder and Beulah Shelor Sowder. He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Doris Dean Owens Sowder; and five sons, Terry (Win) of Poquoson, Eric (Jane) of Lyons, Colo., Tim (Amy) of Chesterfield, Pat (Sonja) of Midlothian and Todd (Carolyn) of North Chesterfield; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and by sister, Janie Hale (Tommy) of Roanoke; and brother, James (Betty) of Mechanicsville. He was preceded in death by brothers, George, Joe, Otis, Ernest Bane, Charlie; and sisters, Bertha Boens, Blanche Anderson and Mary Alice Madison. David graduated from Shawsville High School in 1941. During WWII, he served in the Virginia State Guard and sustained the family farm while four brothers served overseas. Employed by C&P Telephone in 1948, he worked in various positions in Pulaski, Roanoke, Hampton and Richmond, retiring in 1985 as Manager of Employee Benefits in Richmond. He was a proud lifetime member of the C&P/Verizon Pioneers. He was a faithful member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church since 1968, serving as deacon. He will be remembered as a devoted family man, kind and caring, and a good role model to his sons and others. His greatest love was spending time at the home place, "the country," maintaining the property and hunting. An avid hunter of deer, turkey and dove, he also enjoyed training his bird dogs. His anticipation of the hunt was as exciting as the hunt itself! A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Huguenot Road Baptist Church or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be given at Blileyfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial