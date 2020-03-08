SPARKS, Richard Garry Sr., 84, of Chester, Va., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Sparks. Mr. Sparks was a longtime active member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his seven children, Richard Sparks Jr. (Marilyn), Kathy Ralsten (Billy), Joe Sparks, Dale Sparks, Phyllis Johnson (Ritchie), Mary Walker (Scott) and Keven Sparks; 26 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sharon McDaniel and Brenda Fuller Sparks. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Andrew's Cemetery, 3601 Salem Turnpike N.W., Roanoke, Va. 24017. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Richard Sparks Sr. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
