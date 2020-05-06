SPARROW, Della Mae, 84, of Richmond, died May 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by three sons, Rosevette, Freddie and Willie Sparrow. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Fred Sparrow; a devoted daughter, Fancine Sparrow; three devoted sons, James, Richard (Mikelle) and Cornelius Sparrow; two brothers, Eddie Mosby and Williams Jackson (Millie); several grandchildren; two devoted nieces, Bessie Winston and Josephine Williams; host of other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Oakwood Cemetery. Evangelist Shirley Mosby officiating. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home. Online guest book at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
