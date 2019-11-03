SPARROW, John Patrick "Jack" Jr., of Lynchburg, died Monday, October 28, 2019. Jack was a hard worker and took pride in making sure his family was taken care of. For years, he spent his days looking at and working with asphalt, and now he is walking the paved streets of gold. He used to tell everyone, he was the real Captain Jack Sparrow. Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years, Irene Sparrow; known as papa to his children, John Sparrow III and wife, Billie, Elizabeth Sparrow and Amber Sparrow Willis and husband, Justin; and grandpapa to his five grandchildren, including two namesakes, Sylvia, Isabella, John IV, Justin Jr. and Jack; his siblings, Edward, Joshua, Daniel and Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Patrick and Ruth Long Sparrow; and his brothers, Alfred and Michael. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, and Tuesday, November 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. (both nights) at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, with interment to follow in Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
