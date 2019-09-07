SPARROW, Willie Lee, age 56, of Richmond, departed this life June 25, 2019. He is survived by one daughter, Anita Carter; father and mother, Fred and Della Sparrow; one sister, Francine Sparrow; three brothers, James, Richard (Mikelle) and Cornelius Sparrow; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; other relatives and friends, among them a devoted friend, Althea Christian. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where memorial services will held Sunday, September 8, 1 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial