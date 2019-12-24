SPENCER, Bradley Jay, 59, of North Chesterfield, Va., changed his membership from the church militant to church triumphant on December 22, 2019. Brad is survived by his beloved wife, Toni H. Spencer; mother, Lorraine T. Spencer; brother, Chad Spencer; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. He is also survived by two aunts by marriage in Tennessee. He was predeceased by his father, James A. Spencer; grandparents, James C. and Dot Spencer. Brad was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School and VPI. He enjoyed learning every day, music, dancing, playing the violin and sang with a beautiful baritone voice. Brad also had a dry sense of humor and an amazing memory. He was a hardworking and faithful employee of VADPOR. He will be greatly missed by his love Toni and his mom, but he is now playing in Heaven with his basset hound, Chester. Services private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234.View online memorial
