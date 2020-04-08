SPENCER, EDITH "SIS"

SPENCER, Edith Jackson "Sis," 90, of Richmond, departed this life on April 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nannie E. Smith; and son, Robert Spencer. She is survived by her daughter, Lillian Spencer; three sons, John Jr. (Lorraine), Michael (Kym) and Kenneth (Sharon) Spencer; sister, Mary Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

