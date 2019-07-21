SPENCER, Gaile Lyons, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise E. Lyons; and father, George Lyons Sr.; in-laws, Frank Spencer Sr. and Hattie L. Spencer. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her loving husband, Frank Spencer Jr.; daughter, Chenee M. Spencer; and grandson, Jordan Troublefield; devoted sisters, Alfreda Chandler, Elizabeth Coleman, both of Richmond; and brother, George Lyons Jr. of Richmond; five sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. Rev. Ralph Hodge, pastor. Interment New Grove Baptist Church, Kenbridge, Va.View online memorial