SPENCER, Robert M., 69, of Richmond, departed this life on February 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John Spencer Sr.; and sister, Nannie E. Smith. He is survived by his mother, Edith Spencer; one sister, Lillian Spencer; three brothers, John Jr. (Lorraine), Michael (Kym) and Kenneth (Sharon) Spencer; aunt, Mary Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2814 Moss Side Ave. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT SPENCER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.